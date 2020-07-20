Head of Chechen Republic hands over humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov handed over humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The diplomatic mission is working out the details of sending the cargo. «As soon as the technical and organizational issues are resolved, we will inform you additionally,» the Embassy noted.

Ramzan Kadyrov has allocated overalls, protective masks, goggles, medicines, including avifavir — drug for treatment of coronavirus.