17:30
USD 77.62
EUR 88.77
RUB 1.10
English

President of Kyrgyzstan gets acquainted with production of medical masks

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the process of production of medical masks in Chui region.

According to the press service of the head of state, production at Textile Trans LLC factory was redesigned on the initiative of its director. Garment workers began to manufacture personal protective equipment.

Its founder Almazbek Abdraev told the President that the equipment for the production of three types of medical masks has been purchased: five-layer KN 95 respirator masks, five-layer KN 95 respirator masks with a valve, three-layer medical masks.

The production capacity of the factory, depending on the type of masks, is up to 100,000 pieces daily.

The entrepreneur also complained of problems at the border with the delivery of raw materials for manufacture of medical masks.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted with satisfaction the social orientation of the company and stressed that in the context of the spread of coronavirus infection, the role of entrepreneurs who contribute to the fight against the disease is very important. He noted that the domestic light industry and pharmaceutical industry have the potential to meet the demand of medical institutions and the public for personal protective equipment and medical products.

The government will be advised to resolve issues that hinder the full-fledged production of medical products.
link: https://24.kg/english/159709/
views: 112
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits family of died Adinai Myrzabekova
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: President turns to scientists, experts for help
President expresses condolences on death of fifth year student of KSMA
President promises rehabilitation at Issyk-Kul health resorts to sick doctors
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Boronov discus fight against coronavirus
Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges to prepare hospitals for autumn-winter period
President of Kyrgyzstan addresses Kyrgyzstanis calling for mutual assistance
We bow our heads to doctors: Positive video from Sooronbai Jeenbekov
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits day patient facility
President of Kyrgyzstan proposes to officially ban mass events, including feasts
Popular
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek
16 July, Thursday
16:28
Over 2,500 oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan for two weeks Over 2,500 oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan...
16:21
President of Kyrgyzstan gets acquainted with production of medical masks
16:02
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits family of died Adinai Myrzabekova
15:52
Working hours of night hospitals changed in Bishkek
15:43
Kubatbek Boronov and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin talk over phone