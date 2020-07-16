President of Kyrgyzstan gets acquainted with production of medical masks

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the process of production of medical masks in Chui region.
According to the press service of the head of state, production at Textile Trans LLC factory was redesigned on the initiative of its director. Garment workers began to manufacture personal protective equipment.
Its founder Almazbek Abdraev told the President that the equipment for the production of three types of medical masks has been purchased: five-layer KN 95 respirator masks, five-layer KN 95 respirator masks with a valve, three-layer medical masks.
The production capacity of the factory, depending on the type of masks, is up to 100,000 pieces daily.
The entrepreneur also complained of problems at the border with the delivery of raw materials for manufacture of medical masks.
The government will be advised to resolve issues that hinder the full-fledged production of medical products.