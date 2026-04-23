Maksym drink to be inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List

Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mirbek Mambetaliev, paid a working visit to UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Mirbek Mambetaliev met with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany.

A certificate presentation ceremony for the inclusion of the nomination «Traditional Knowledge of Making the Traditional Kyrgyz Drink Maksym» on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was also held there.

Key areas of cultural cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and UNESCO were discussed at the meeting. The Minister expressed gratitude to the organization for its patronage of the VI World Nomad Games, which will be held in the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 6.

At a meeting with UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, the parties discussed issues related to the UNESCO World Heritage sites — the Sacred Mountain of Sulaiman-Too and Western Tien Shan.