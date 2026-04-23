Unique heart surgery performed in Kyrgyzstan for the first time in Central Asia

In Kyrgyzstan, for the first time in Central Asia, a unique, high-tech surgery was successfully performed — a mitral valve replacement without opening the chest. This is the TMVR procedure, performed using the innovative BATMAN technique.

According to doctors, the surgery was performed using a minimally invasive method: access to the heart was gained through a blood vessel in the leg (transfemoral approach), without open surgery.

The eighty-year-old patient was in critical condition. His medical history included nine previous surgeries, and this was his fourth on the heart.

In 2018, the patient underwent coronary artery bypass grafting, and a dual-chamber pacemaker was implanted that same year. In 2022, transcatheter aortic valve replacement was performed in Moscow.

Given the extremely high surgical risk, traditional open surgery was impossible.

Under the leadership of cardiac surgeon Asan Nazarov, chief physician of a private clinic, the first successful transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) procedure was performed.

«I thank all my colleagues who participated in the operation, especially our Turkish colleagues, in particular Professor Levent Korkmaz, a leading cardiac surgeon from Turkey. The operation was successful. I am confident that we will be able to perform similar interventions independently in the future,» he noted.

The operation lasted approximately two hours. Two days later, the patient demonstrated significant recovery and gave an interview to journalists.

«This significant achievement opens up new possibilities for treating patients with severe cardiovascular diseases. Now, citizens of Kyrgyzstan suffering from such chronic pathologies will no longer need to travel abroad to receive high-tech medical care,» the clinic noted.

The cost of such surgeries abroad can range from $40,000 to $200,000. Performing such surgery in Kyrgyzstan significantly reduces the financial burden on patients and makes high-tech medical care more accessible. Furthermore, such interventions have not previously been performed in Central Asian countries.