Kyrgyzstan and Albania intend to intensify cooperation in tourism

Minister of Economy and Commerce, Bakyt Sydykov, met with the Albanian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Blerta Kadzadej.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the parties discussed economic development trends and priorities, ongoing reforms, and measures taken to increase investment attractiveness and support entrepreneurship.

Bakyt Sydykov proposed exploring agreements on economic cooperation, avoidance of double taxation, and cooperation in tourism.

Blerta Kadzadej emphasized the importance of taking measures to intensify economic ties and develop a contractual framework, and identified promising areas for cooperation between the two countries.