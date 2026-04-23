10:41
USD 87.43
EUR 102.75
RUB 1.17
English

Kyrgyzstan and Albania intend to intensify cooperation in tourism

Minister of Economy and Commerce, Bakyt Sydykov, met with the Albanian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Blerta Kadzadej.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the parties discussed economic development trends and priorities, ongoing reforms, and measures taken to increase investment attractiveness and support entrepreneurship.

Bakyt Sydykov proposed exploring agreements on economic cooperation, avoidance of double taxation, and cooperation in tourism.

Blerta Kadzadej emphasized the importance of taking measures to intensify economic ties and develop a contractual framework, and identified promising areas for cooperation between the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/371556/
views: 127
Print
Related
Visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports approved
Visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports approved
Popular
Medicine as an art: Story of a Kyrgyz woman who built a career in Dubai Medicine as an art: Story of a Kyrgyz woman who built a career in Dubai
Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture
President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials  President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials 
SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange
23 April, Thursday
10:29
Unique heart surgery performed in Kyrgyzstan for the first time in Central Asia Unique heart surgery performed in Kyrgyzstan for the fi...
10:20
Security Council Secretary, Iranian Ambassador discuss situation in Middle East
10:03
Kyrgyzstan and Albania intend to intensify cooperation in tourism
09:59
Sadyr Japarov speaks at International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea meeting
09:48
Maksym drink to be inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List
22 April, Wednesday
20:47
Kyrgyzstan intends to sell electricity to Turkmenistan
20:37
Foreigner found dead in gorge, four arrested in Bishkek
20:20
European company to train drivers from Kyrgyzstan for work in EU
20:02
Sniper rifle and ammunition: Weapons cache found in Naryn
19:46
 Strategic project Expo-Demilge launched in Kyrgyzstan