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Kyrgyzstan and China negotiating new transport routes

Kyrgyzstan is strengthening cooperation with China in the field of transport and logistics. Key issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed on April 22 at the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Deputy Minister Almaz Turgunbaev and Deputy Minister of Transport of China Li Yang participated in the meeting, along with representatives of the Chinese road transport industry.

The parties discussed the possibility of Kyrgyzstan joining the intergovernmental agreement on international road transportation along the Asian highway network involving China, Russia, and Mongolia. This decision could significantly expand routes and simplify logistics for carriers.

Separately, the issue of issuing special permits to Kyrgyz companies for the transportation of oversized cargo through China, as well as the conditions for entry of passenger cars from Kyrgyzstan into China, were discussed.

The sensitive issue of Chinese taxis operating in Kyrgyzstan was also raised. In addition, the meeting participants discussed the preparation of permit forms under the agreement on international transport between Kyrgyzstan, China, and Uzbekistan.

The parties also agreed to consider holding the next meeting of relevant delegations in the Kyrgyz Republic. Following the meeting, mutual interest in expanding cooperation and developing international road transport was confirmed.
link: https://24.kg/english/371566/
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