Security Council Secretary, Iranian Ambassador discuss situation in Middle East

Security Council Secretary of Kyrgyzstan, Adilet Orozbekov, met with Gholam Hossein Yadegari, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kyrgyz Republic.

They exchanged views on events unfolding in the Middle East and their impact on the Central Asian region, discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and cooperation within the framework of ensuring regional security within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Adilet Orozbekov and Gholam Hossein Yadegari also discussed preparations for the upcoming 21st meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the SCO member states.