Within the framework of humanitarian aid, Turkey has donated 20 artificial lung ventilation devices and 50 oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

In addition, the republic has received 20,000 kits of PCR tests, 20,000 kits of reagents for detecting the virus, 50,000 N95 protective masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 35,000 protective suits, 2,000 protective visor masks and 10,000 packages of hydroxychloroquine.