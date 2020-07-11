17:05
USD 77.80
EUR 87.84
RUB 1.09
English

243 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg

At least 243 Kyrgyzstanis returned to Osh city from Yekaterinburg (Russia). Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Yekaterinburg — Osh plane of Ural Airlines arrived in the repuiblic.

«Students of Russian universities and citizens who urgently needed to return to Kyrgyzstan — having various diseases, people with disabilities, elderly people, pregnant women and women with small children — arrived on the flight. Citizens in difficult life situation also arrived from Yekaterinburg, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Surgut, Magnitogorsk, Salekhard,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/159134/
views: 126
Print
Related
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
At least 192 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk
184 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Osh from St. Petersburg
At least 213 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Novosibirsk
At least 218 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg
533 more Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Russia
963 people transported from Sol-Iletsk to Kyrgyzstan by buses
Kyrgyz doctors working in Russia return home as volunteers
1,500 Kyrgyzstanis leave Russia for homeland by buses
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrive in Bishkek from Novosibirsk
Popular
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total
Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Chynybai Tursunbekov passes away Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Chynybai Tursunbekov passes away
11 July, Saturday
15:38
243 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg 243 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg
15:08
Gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.6 billion
14:54
Residential house burns down at night in Osh city
14:44
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12.4 million people globally
13:47
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked