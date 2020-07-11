243 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg

At least 243 Kyrgyzstanis returned to Osh city from Yekaterinburg (Russia). Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Yekaterinburg — Osh plane of Ural Airlines arrived in the repuiblic.

«Students of Russian universities and citizens who urgently needed to return to Kyrgyzstan — having various diseases, people with disabilities, elderly people, pregnant women and women with small children — arrived on the flight. Citizens in difficult life situation also arrived from Yekaterinburg, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Surgut, Magnitogorsk, Salekhard,» the ministry said.