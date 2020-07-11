11:00
Kursan Asanov has bilateral pneumonia, court hearing postponed

Hearing of the criminal case against the ex-deputy interior minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kursan Asanov, was to take place in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The trial was postponed due to the illness of the main defendant.

Own sources told 24.kg news agency that Kursan Asanov was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. He was hospitalized.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13, 2019 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister, Damirbek Paizylda uulu, was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. The former deputy minister was detained on August 27. The court chose for him a preventive measure in the form of house arrest.
