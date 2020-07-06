Kyrgyz doctors working in Russia return home as volunteers

At least 26 Kyrgyz doctors of various specializations, previously working in the Russian Federation, responded to the call of the country’s authorities and returned home to help in difficult time. Last night, the doctors — volunteers arrived in Bishkek, civil society activists assisting them in their return told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that there are therapists, cardiologists, resuscitators among the arrivals. The group is headed by a resuscitator Elvira Omuralieva. All of them will temporarily stay in one of the hotels that they were provided with for free. The compatriots brought with them the necessary equipment and medicines, which they have bought at their own expense.

The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov helped the doctors to quickly return to their homeland to save the Kyrgyzstanis.