13:37
USD 77.11
EUR 86.61
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyz doctors working in Russia return home as volunteers

At least 26 Kyrgyz doctors of various specializations, previously working in the Russian Federation, responded to the call of the country’s authorities and returned home to help in difficult time. Last night, the doctors — volunteers arrived in Bishkek, civil society activists assisting them in their return told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that there are therapists, cardiologists, resuscitators among the arrivals. The group is headed by a resuscitator Elvira Omuralieva. All of them will temporarily stay in one of the hotels that they were provided with for free. The compatriots brought with them the necessary equipment and medicines, which they have bought at their own expense.

The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov helped the doctors to quickly return to their homeland to save the Kyrgyzstanis.
link: https://24.kg/english/158437/
views: 98
Print
Related
1,500 Kyrgyzstanis leave Russia for homeland by buses
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrive in Bishkek from Novosibirsk
Kyrgyz doctors in Russia ready to return to homeland and help colleagues
Two Kyrgyzstanis sentenced to high-security prison term in Novosibirsk
Migrants can save on money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
326 more Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Russia
554 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Russia
Kyrgyzstani changes name to enter Russia
Scammers take money from Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow promising return them home
325 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh
Popular
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
Tent camp set up in Osh city Tent camp set up in Osh city
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
6 July, Monday
13:31
Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:18
314 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 7,691 in total
13:13
41 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:59
Almambet Shykmamatov's wife dies of bilateral pneumonia
12:53
Neurosurgeon Bektemir Mukambetomurov dies of bilateral pneumonia