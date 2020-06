Seven criminal cases on domestic violence were opened for five months (from January to May 2020) in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

There are cases when, even contacting the police, the victims subsequently abandon their claims.

«At least 39 cases out of 244 facts registered under the Article 75 «Domestic violence» of the Code of Misconduct were sent to court. Pre-trial proceedings on 190 cases were terminated due to reconciliation of the parties or due to other circumstances,» the department noted.