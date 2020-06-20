11:37
3,713 facts of domestic violence revealed in Kyrgyzstan for five months

At least 3,713 allegations of domestic violence were registered in Kyrgyzstan for five months of 2020. The head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Stalbek Rakhmanov, told at an online conference.

According to him, 1,769 cases of them were registered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 98, the rest — in other regions.

«Unified Register allows to filter out within 24 hours whether this or that statement relates to misconduct or crime. The applicant in real-time sees the progress of the case. Regarding the bill proposed by the deputy Iskhak Pirmatov, we don’t mind, if this does not contradict the Constitution,» Stalbek Rakhmanov said.

Recall, the deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Iskhak Pirmatov, proposes amendments to some legislative acts in the field of combating domestic violence. It is proposed to exclude the possibility of reconciliation between the parties, if the violence is committed by a person who has previously been issued a protection order.
