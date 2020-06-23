Jeenbekov tells about contribution of public servants to development of country

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated employees of the state and municipal services on their professional holiday. Presidential press service reported.

«By ensuring the smooth functioning of the public administration system, you are making a significant contribution to the economy, development of the social sphere, and improvement of the life of the country’s population. The public’s trust in the authorities, people’s faith in the successful future of the country directly depend on your everyday work,» the congratulatory message says.

The President noted that amid the current emergency situation, not only highly professional qualities, but also a responsible approach to business, a sensitive attitude towards people is required from the public servants as representatives of the authorities.

«State and municipal employees should show society an example of devotion to their work and high civic responsibility,» he said.