15:43
USD 74.99
EUR 84.17
RUB 1.08
English

Jeenbekov tells about contribution of public servants to development of country

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated employees of the state and municipal services on their professional holiday. Presidential press service reported.

«By ensuring the smooth functioning of the public administration system, you are making a significant contribution to the economy, development of the social sphere, and improvement of the life of the country’s population. The public’s trust in the authorities, people’s faith in the successful future of the country directly depend on your everyday work,» the congratulatory message says.

The President noted that amid the current emergency situation, not only highly professional qualities, but also a responsible approach to business, a sensitive attitude towards people is required from the public servants as representatives of the authorities.

«State and municipal employees should show society an example of devotion to their work and high civic responsibility,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/157111/
views: 134
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection
President of Kyrgyzstan visits farm enterprise in Osh region
President of Kyrgyzstan inspects water projects and visits garden in Osh region
Auto-building plant launched in Osh city
Medicine used in treatment of coronavirus produced in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan reminds of personal responsibility for not wearing masks
President of Kyrgyzstan proposes his own anti-crisis measures
President of Kyrgyzstan instructs Government to provide support to businessmen
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Constitution Day
President Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on May Day
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
23 June, Tuesday
15:19
Bishkek city could be closed in case coronavirus incidence not decline Bishkek city could be closed in case coronavirus incide...
15:10
Bishkek, Osh hospitals increase number of places for coronavirus patients
14:57
Members of Cabinet fined 140,000 soms for violation of mask requirement
14:44
Earthquake hits Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
14:39
Saudi Arabia cancels Hajj for pilgrims because of coronavirus