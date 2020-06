The Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital resumed admission of patients with COVID-19. The Head Physician of the hospital, Gulzhigit Aaliev, informed 24.kg news agency.

The medical institution was quarantined on May 30 after 24 its employees got infected with the virus.

«Our employees have been discharged, some of them started working,» he said.

According to him, as of today, there are more than 50 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

At least 132 people contracted coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The total number of infected is 2,789.