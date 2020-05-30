Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to be closed for disinfection

Decision was made to unload the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the situation in the hospital is difficult, the barrack-type work mode of the staff has made itself felt.

«Our doctors have been working around the clock. There are seriously ill patients who are in intensive care unit. It was decided to unload the Infectious Diseases Hospital and discharge all patients, to carry out disinfection. It is necessary to give time for observation of doctors, and then resume work of the hospital. The order of the Ministry of Health is ready, beds have been deployed in other hospitals, including the 6hospital is accepting patients,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

He added that the Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital is also prepared for patients and re-profiling.

Earlier it was reported that 19 physicians of the Infectious Diseases Hospital tested positive for coronavirus. Five doctors, five nurses and nine paramedical workers of the hospital got infected with COVID-19.