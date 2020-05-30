18:38
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to be closed for disinfection

Decision was made to unload the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the situation in the hospital is difficult, the barrack-type work mode of the staff has made itself felt.

Related news
Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek stops admitting patients
«Our doctors have been working around the clock. There are seriously ill patients who are in intensive care unit. It was decided to unload the Infectious Diseases Hospital and discharge all patients, to carry out disinfection. It is necessary to give time for observation of doctors, and then resume work of the hospital. The order of the Ministry of Health is ready, beds have been deployed in other hospitals, including the 6th hospital is accepting patients,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

He added that the Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital is also prepared for patients and re-profiling.

Earlier it was reported that 19 physicians of the Infectious Diseases Hospital tested positive for coronavirus. Five doctors, five nurses and nine paramedical workers of the hospital got infected with COVID-19.
link: https://24.kg/english/154253/
views: 121
Print
Related
Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek stops admitting patients
300 people turn to Infectious Diseases Hospital daily in Bishkek
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek repeatedly overcrowded
Preparations for construction of new infectious hospital building underway
Popular
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total 74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total
30 May, Saturday
17:36
SCNS: Human rights activist detained for forgery of documents SCNS: Human rights activist detained for forgery of d...
17:16
Highest number of COVID-19 positive in Bishkek registered in Leninsky district
17:03
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to be closed for disinfection
16:42
Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from South Korea
16:30
Body temperature of domestic flights passengers to be checked in Kyrgyzstan