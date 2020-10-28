New building of Infectious Diseases Hospital with 100 beds opened in Bishkek

Opening ceremony of a new building, built of pre-fabricated structures, took place today on the territory of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, the head of the State Construction Committee Urmatbek Kokocharov and the Head Physician of the hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev.

«About 180 units of medical equipment, furniture, household and computer equipment were purchased for the hospital. We installed a mobile X-ray machine, 10 ventilators, 20 BIPAP devices, 62 oxygen saturation devices, 3 defibrillators, more than 38 devices for infusion therapy, over 26 individual devices for monitoring the condition of patients and a portable ultrasound machine,» the head of the Ministry of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told reporters.

According to him, the new building of the hospital will start admitting patients today. The building with 100 beds has its own intensive care unit. It was built and equipped taking into account all the necessary requirements. The head of the State Construction Committee, in his turn, clarified that this facility is unique and has no analogues in Kyrgyzstan.

«The technologies that were used during its construction are used for the first time in our republic. There was nothing like it before. The building was constructed of durable structures and materials and will serve for at least 50 years without major repairs,» Urmatbek Kokocharov said.

Construction of the new building began on June 25. The facility was officially commissioned on October 24. The project was financed by the Social Partnership Fund for Regional Development, which allocated 77.5 million soms for its implementation.