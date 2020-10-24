13:30
USD 80.63
EUR 95.45
RUB 1.05
English

New building of Infectious Diseases Hospital commissioned in Bishkek

A new building was commissioned in Bishkek on the territory of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of the building with 100 beds began on July 23, 2020.

«The new clinic was built according to all the requirements for an infectious diseases hospital. These are Meltzer boxes, created to work with infectious patients, with an individual hood, taking into account the disinfection of air, effluents, and etc.,» the center said.

About 180 units of medical equipment, furniture, household and computer equipment were purchased for the hospital. A mobile X-ray machine, 10 ventilators, 20 BIPAP devices, 62 oxygen saturation devices, 3 defibrillators, more than 38 devices for infusion therapy, over 26 individual devices for monitoring the condition of patients and a portable ultrasound machine were installed there.

«The intensive care unit consists of a hall and isolated boxes for intensive care, as well as wards that provide round-the-clock emergency resuscitation measures. The capacity of the intensive care unit is 30 beds,» the republican center stressed.

Treatment and resuscitation boxes are equipped with modern equipment and life-support devices, including equipment for continuous monitoring of patients’ condition parameters. A central oxygen supply is organized to all wards.
link: https://24.kg/english/170630/
views: 125
Print
Related
Epidemiological situation is tense: Day patient hospitals opened in Bishkek
Construction of new building of Jalal-Abad hospital to be completed in November
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Reconstruction of 7 infectious diseases hospitals completed for month and half
Kubatbek Boronov promises to personally check new and redesigned hospitals
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital nearing completion in Osh city
Regional Center of Cardiovascular Surgery repaired in Jalal-Abad
Major repair of infectious diseases hospital completed in Batken
All day patient hospitals closed in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
7.4 mln soms allocated for purchase of PPE for Infectious Diseases Hospital
Popular
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network
24 October, Saturday
12:21
Kamchi Kolbaev placed in SCNS detention center until end of investigation Kamchi Kolbaev placed in SCNS detention center until en...
12:14
New building of Infectious Diseases Hospital commissioned in Bishkek
12:06
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:02
Four people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:00
287 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours