New building of Infectious Diseases Hospital commissioned in Bishkek

A new building was commissioned in Bishkek on the territory of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of the building with 100 beds began on July 23, 2020.

«The new clinic was built according to all the requirements for an infectious diseases hospital. These are Meltzer boxes, created to work with infectious patients, with an individual hood, taking into account the disinfection of air, effluents, and etc.,» the center said.

About 180 units of medical equipment, furniture, household and computer equipment were purchased for the hospital. A mobile X-ray machine, 10 ventilators, 20 BIPAP devices, 62 oxygen saturation devices, 3 defibrillators, more than 38 devices for infusion therapy, over 26 individual devices for monitoring the condition of patients and a portable ultrasound machine were installed there.

«The intensive care unit consists of a hall and isolated boxes for intensive care, as well as wards that provide round-the-clock emergency resuscitation measures. The capacity of the intensive care unit is 30 beds,» the republican center stressed.

Treatment and resuscitation boxes are equipped with modern equipment and life-support devices, including equipment for continuous monitoring of patients’ condition parameters. A central oxygen supply is organized to all wards.