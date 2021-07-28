14:27
Computed tomography scanner handed over to Infectious Diseases Hospital

The Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek received an Optima computed tomography scanner. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the CT scanner was purchased using the saved funds of the UNDP / Global Fund Effective Control of HIV and Tuberculosis project. It comes with an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) source. The cost of the equipment is over 34 million soms.

«Amid the COVID-19 epidemic, computed tomography scanner becomes an important and necessary equipment for the healthcare system. Therefore, UNDP fully and immediately supported the request of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Country Coordinating Committee for its purchase,» the project coordinator Inga Babicheva told.

The ministry noted that CT scanning will be carried out free of charge for patients undergoing inpatient treatment at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, as well as for patients with tuberculosis, including children, people living with HIV and infected with coronavirus infection.

«Since the spread of COVID-19, we have felt the need for modern technologies for early diagnosis and further treatment of patients with coronavirus. We are grateful to our development partners for the purchase of such expensive equipment, thanks to which the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 will significantly improve,» the Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said in his speech.

The Chief Physician of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev stressed that with the help of CT scanner, the quality of medical care for patients undergoing treatment in the hospital will improve.
