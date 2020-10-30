Osh Infectious Diseases Hospital to start admitting COVID patients from November

The new Infectious Diseases Hospital in Osh city will begin admitting patients with coronavirus in November. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The mayor of Osh Taalaibek Sarybashov got acquainted with construction of a new infectious diseases hospital yesterday. He noted that the new medical facility has all the necessary equipment.

«Each ward has a bathroom and a toilet, conditions were created for caring for seriously ill patients. The hospital has three units. In total, the Infectious Diseases Hospital will have 280 beds,» the City Hall informed.

At least 4,452 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan since March.