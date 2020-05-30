Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek stops admitting patients

The Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek temporarily stopped admitting patients. The head doctor of the hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 180 patients with coronavirus are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

«In recent days, 19 our employees have contracted the virus. We are constantly taking tests; we detected the infected during an examination. Therefore, we will not admit new patients so far, we will close the hospital for quarantine,» he said.

Gulzhigit Aaliev added that after all the patients are discharged after 14 days, they will take repeated tests from the staff, and disinfection will be carried out in the hospital. «After that, most likely, we will start admitting patients,» he added.

Gulzhigit Aaliev told that the hospital would admit patients in serious condition only, who need resuscitation.

According to the head physician, all employees of the hospital have worked 65 days in shifts without leaving the departments. He added that at present, the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital is only treating the people infected with coronavirus.