12:32
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek stops admitting patients

The Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek temporarily stopped admitting patients. The head doctor of the hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 180 patients with coronavirus are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

«In recent days, 19 our employees have contracted the virus. We are constantly taking tests; we detected the infected during an examination. Therefore, we will not admit new patients so far, we will close the hospital for quarantine,» he said.

Gulzhigit Aaliev added that after all the patients are discharged after 14 days, they will take repeated tests from the staff, and disinfection will be carried out in the hospital. «After that, most likely, we will start admitting patients,» he added.

Gulzhigit Aaliev told that the hospital would admit patients in serious condition only, who need resuscitation.

According to the head physician, all employees of the hospital have worked 65 days in shifts without leaving the departments. He added that at present, the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital is only treating the people infected with coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/154215/
views: 149
Print
Related
300 people turn to Infectious Diseases Hospital daily in Bishkek
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek repeatedly overcrowded
Preparations for construction of new infectious hospital building underway
Popular
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total 74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total
At least 68 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,662 in total At least 68 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,662 in total
30 May, Saturday
12:20
Workshop employee infects 24 colleagues with COVID-19 in Bishkek Workshop employee infects 24 colleagues with COVID-19 i...
12:10
UN to train rural agronomists in regions of Kyrgyzstan
11:37
25 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:22
Culture Ministry announces competition for Honorary Tourist of Kyrgyzstan title
11:13
At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total