7.4 mln soms allocated for purchase of PPE for Infectious Diseases Hospital

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) of Kyrgyzstan has additionally allocated 7,400 million soms for the purchase of PPE for the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. The CMIF reported.

At the expense of these funds, the hospital has purchased 12,000 disposable overalls and 8,000 respirators.

For 7 months, the CMIF has allocated 102,529.2 million soms to the infectious diseases hospital, including for salaries and contributions to the Social Fund — 44,172.2 million soms, purchase of medicines and medical products — 43 million soms, food — 5,568 million soms, payment of utilities — 8,267 million soms.

Currently, the hospital has 204 beds to provide medical care to patients with coronavirus infection.
