355 Kyrgyzstanis with children arrive in Osh city from Moscow

At least 355 women with small children, citizens of Kyrgyzstan, were transported to Osh city from Moscow. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The flight was operated by Aeroflot — Russian Airlines.

«Due to the limited number of seats on board and the large number of citizens wishing to return to Kyrgyzstan, the list of passengers for this flight was formed by a commission of representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora, doctors of the Kyrgyz medical clinics in Moscow and employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation,» the ministry said.

Women in late pregnancy and having small children under two years old returned to Kyrgyzstan. All the arrivals were placed under observation for undergoing medical procedures.
