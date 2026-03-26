MPs ask to simplify tests for migrant children after taking them themselves

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev arrived in Russia on an official visit at the head of a parliamentary delegation. The delegation was welcomed at the airport by State Duma Deputy Speaker Anna Kuznetsova. The press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On the first day of the visit, lawmakers visited the Moscow school Maryina Roshcha, where they were briefed on the testing procedures for enrolling migrant children. The MPs noted the complexity of the exam tasks and proposed simplifying them. Members of the delegation also took the tests themselves to assess the level of difficulty faced by children coming from different language environments.

«The issue of access to education for our compatriots abroad remains a priority. It is important that testing conditions are clear and fair,» Marlen Mamataliev said.

A meeting with the Kyrgyz diaspora was held at the Exhibition and Trade Center of the Kyrgyz Republic at VDNH, where attendees raised pressing issues related to living in Russia and received clarifications.

During the visit, high-level talks are scheduled with State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin and Federation Council Chair Valentina Matviyenko.

Issues related to the adaptation of labor migrants’ families in Russia remain central to the bilateral agenda in 2026. According to the World Bank, remittances account for a significant share of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP, while the social integration of migrants continues to face barriers. Earlier, experts from the Eurasian Development Bank noted that in 2025 investments in human capital and educational projects within the Eurasian Economic Union increased by 12 percent, highlighting the need to harmonize testing and education standards.