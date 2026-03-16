MFA clarifies number of Kyrgyzstanis injured in road accident in New Moscow

Six citizens of Kyrgyzstan were injured in a road accident on Kaluzhskoye highway in New Moscow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the accident occurred on March 14 at the 45th kilometer of Kaluzhskoye highway and involved a sightseeing bus and a Volkswagen minibus carrying Kyrgyz nationals.

To clarify the details, a consul from the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia traveled to the traffic police department of the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky administrative districts of Moscow on the day of the incident. Officials confirmed that the injured passengers were in the minibus.

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The victims sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to medical institutions in Moscow, where they are receiving the necessary care.

The situation remains under the control of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia.

Earlier, media reports citing sources said that nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan had been injured in the accident. The collision between the Volkswagen minibus and the sightseeing bus carrying children occurred on the morning of March 14 on Kaluzhskoye highway.