Heads of Zhogorku Kenesh and State Duma hold talks in Moscow

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Marlen Mamataliev, held talks in Moscow with Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin. The press service of the Zhogorku Kenesh reported.

The parties discussed strengthening cooperation in energy, transport, and agriculture sectors. Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that at year-end 2025, trade between the countries had increased by more than 25 percent, confirming Russia’s status as a key economic partner for Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Marlen Mamataliev drew attention to the protection of the rights of compatriots. Specifically, it was proposed to expand Amina digital registration project beyond the Moscow Oblast and include data on migrant children in the system. The Speaker emphasized the need to adhere to the principles of safe and legal migration within the framework of Eurasian integration.

Initiatives to simplify the stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Russia

The Kyrgyz side brought up a number of critical issues related to the stay of workers in the Russian Federation for discussion:

Health insurance: ensuring access to the compulsory health insurance system for family members of migrants.

Education: exempting children of Kyrgyzstanis from mandatory language testing when entering Russian schools, given the official status of the Russian language in the republic.

Legalization: simplifying procedures for extending stay and developing a mechanism for removing individuals from the «controlled persons» register without requiring them to leave the country.

EAEU preferences: maintaining preferential terms for international carriers and preventing the tightening of migration regulations for citizens of member states.

Vyacheslav Volodin noted that the trusting relationship between the presidents fosters strong cooperation. Immediately after the meeting, the State Duma Speaker instructed the heads of relevant Russian agencies to promptly address the issues raised to work out final decisions.

The issue of migration preferences remains a key issue on the Eurasian Economic Union agenda. According to EDB forecasts, migrant remittances continue to play a significant role in supporting domestic demand in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic previously reported volatility in remittances, which underscores the importance of stable conditions for Kyrgyzstanis in the Russian labor market.