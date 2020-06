Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to Bishkek from Iran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Related news 179 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Bishkek from Minsk

The citizens arrived by a charter flight of the Iranian Kish Airlines at Almaty International Airport. They were transported to Bishkek by a special transport.

The arrivals will be placed in an observation unit for undergoing appropriate medical procedures.

«Work on the search for possible routes for return of Kyrgyzstanis staying abroad is ongoing,» the Foreign Ministry said.