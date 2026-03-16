Nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in bus accident in Moscow

Nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan were injured in a traffic accident in Moscow involving a bus carrying children.

A Volkswagen minibus that crashed on Kaluzhskoye highway was reportedly transporting Kyrgyz nationals, TASS reported, citing a source in emergency services.

It is reported that the passengers were on their way to work when the vehicle collided with a tour bus carrying children.

The multiple-vehicle accident occurred on the morning of March 14. According to preliminary information, seven people were hospitalized as a result of the collision.