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Nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in bus accident in Moscow

Nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan were injured in a traffic accident in Moscow involving a bus carrying children.

A Volkswagen minibus that crashed on Kaluzhskoye highway was reportedly transporting Kyrgyz nationals, TASS reported, citing a source in emergency services.

It is reported that the passengers were on their way to work when the vehicle collided with a tour bus carrying children.

The multiple-vehicle accident occurred on the morning of March 14. According to preliminary information, seven people were hospitalized as a result of the collision.
link: https://24.kg/english/366098/
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