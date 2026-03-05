Kyrgyzstani convicted of drug offences to be deported from Kursk

A 24-year-old Yryskeldi Akhatzhanov, convicted of drug-related offenses in Kursk, will be deported to Kyrgyzstan. The decision was issued by the Kirov District Court of the city.

According to the joint press service of the courts in Kursk Oblast of Russia, an administrative claim filed by the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to place the 24-year-old Kyrgyzstani in a special facility has been heard. He is subject to deportation immediately after serving his prison sentence.

Akhatzhanov served 4.5 years in the high-security penal colony for attempted drug distribution. He was released on February 27, but authorities did not allow him to remain in Russia. The court established that he has no legal grounds to stay in the country, did not possess the necessary permits, and had no legal income.

Since the stay of a person convicted of a serious crime is considered undesirable in Russia, the police initiated deportation procedures. Preparing all documentation and arranging escort requires time. To ensure enforcement of the decision, the court placed Akhatzhanov in a temporary detention facility under the Ministry of Internal Affairs until April 27.