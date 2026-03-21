10:16
USD 87.45
EUR 100.17
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyz woman convicted in Russia for attempting to sell drugs online

The Leninsky District Court of Ivanovo, Russia, convicted two foreigners involved in an organized drug trafficking group. The regional court reported.

According to the court, a 31-year-old Kyrgyzstani and a 32-year-old citizen of Tajikistan were convicted.

The investigation and the court established that the woman, who lived in Moscow Oblast, was engaged in packaging wholesale quantities of narcotics. The man transported them, as well as transported other accomplices who set up so-called stashes in Kostroma and Ivanovo.

During the trial, the Kyrgyzstani fully admitted her guilt, expressed remorse, and actively cooperated with the investigation. The Tajik citizen pleaded not guilty.

Taking into account mitigating circumstances, the court sentenced the woman to seven years and six months in a general regime penal colony. The man was sentenced to 11 years in a maximum-security prison.

The sentence has not yet entered into legal force and may be appealed.
link: https://24.kg/english/366887/
views: 48
Print
Related
Suspected seller of psychotropic substances detained in Osh
MFA clarifies number of Kyrgyzstanis injured in road accident in New Moscow
Nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in bus accident in Moscow
Suspect in drug trafficking detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani convicted of drug offences to be deported from Kursk
Two teenagers detained in Bishkek with 50 doses of synthetic drugs
Kyrgyzstanis involved in truck collision in Karelia, Russia
Underground drug lab dismantled in Bishkek
Drone helps detain foreigner with 1 kg of synthetic drugs in Osh
Methamphetamine supply channel, criminal group dismantled in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani suspected of ties to ISIS in Istanbul SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani suspected of ties to ISIS in Istanbul
Kyrgyzstan prepares for Singapore Convention, Mediators’ Chamber established Kyrgyzstan prepares for Singapore Convention, Mediators’ Chamber established
Cabinet Chairman discusses new projects with Boston Consulting Group Cabinet Chairman discusses new projects with Boston Consulting Group
Tai-Muras Tashiev summoned for questioning — sources Tai-Muras Tashiev summoned for questioning — sources
21 March, Saturday
10:15
Construction of modern waste processing plant to resume in Osh city Construction of modern waste processing plant to resume...
10:07
Kyrgyz woman convicted in Russia for attempting to sell drugs online
10:00
Salaries of medical workers to be increased by 100 percent from April 1
09:52
Kyrgyzstan presented at book fair in Belarus
09:42
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Nooruz
20 March, Friday
09:33
President Sadyr Japarov participates in Ait namaz