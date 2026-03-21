Kyrgyz woman convicted in Russia for attempting to sell drugs online

The Leninsky District Court of Ivanovo, Russia, convicted two foreigners involved in an organized drug trafficking group. The regional court reported.

According to the court, a 31-year-old Kyrgyzstani and a 32-year-old citizen of Tajikistan were convicted.

The investigation and the court established that the woman, who lived in Moscow Oblast, was engaged in packaging wholesale quantities of narcotics. The man transported them, as well as transported other accomplices who set up so-called stashes in Kostroma and Ivanovo.

During the trial, the Kyrgyzstani fully admitted her guilt, expressed remorse, and actively cooperated with the investigation. The Tajik citizen pleaded not guilty.

Taking into account mitigating circumstances, the court sentenced the woman to seven years and six months in a general regime penal colony. The man was sentenced to 11 years in a maximum-security prison.

The sentence has not yet entered into legal force and may be appealed.