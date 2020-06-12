13:21
Russia allocates 370 quotas to Kyrgyzstan for study at educational institutions

Russia has allocated Kyrgyzstan 370 quotas for study at educational institutions in the new academic year. The Russian Center for Science and Culture in Bishkek reports.

According to the center, 38 quotas were allocated for an agreed enrollment with Russian organizations: the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the CIS Network University, the SCO Network University, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Rosfinmonitoring.

«People who have passed the first stage of selection at Rossotrudnichestvo Representative Office in Kyrgyzstan, in connection with the spread of coronavirus, need to sign an online consent form on the center’s website before June 22. Persons who have passed the first stage of selection should prepare relevant medical certificates (form 086, HIV / AIDS certificate),» statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/155825/
