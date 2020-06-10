09:33
USD 74.10
EUR 83.45
RUB 1.08
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Prime Minister of Armenia speedy recovery

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Press service of the head of state reported.

During the conversation, Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished Nikol Pashinyan a speedy and complete recovery.

The heads of the countries discussed measures taken to counter the spread of coronavirus infection, topical issues of bilateral cooperation between the countries and interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

It became known on June 1 that the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tested positive for coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/155431/
views: 45
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Armenia tests positive for coronavirus
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Details of phone call between Jeenbekov and Pashinyan announced
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Nikol Pashinyan talk over the phone
Armenia determined to work constructively with Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov holds talks with Dmitry Medvedev
Armenia's President notes importance of Eurasian Council meetings
Road map on EEU transport policy to be discussed today in Yerevan
PMs of Kyrgyzstan, Armenia talk about activation of economic relations
Popular
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
10 June, Wednesday
09:24
State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan to have new analytical department State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan to have new analytical...
09:17
House of deputy Kubanychbek Zhumaliev searched
09:10
Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Prime Minister of Armenia speedy recovery
9 June, Tuesday
19:30
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 159 million for a month
19:06
President of Kyrgyzstan approves amendments to 2020 budget
18:53
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
18:27
Eduard Auer about anniversary of European integration, Brexit, EU and EAEU
17:56
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Iran talk over the phone