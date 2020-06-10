Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Prime Minister of Armenia speedy recovery

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Press service of the head of state reported.

During the conversation, Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished Nikol Pashinyan a speedy and complete recovery.

The heads of the countries discussed measures taken to counter the spread of coronavirus infection, topical issues of bilateral cooperation between the countries and interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

It became known on June 1 that the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tested positive for coronavirus.