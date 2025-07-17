09:32
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Armenia applies to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Armenia has officially applied for membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia has submitted a request to the SCO to initiate the process of joining the organization.
«Yes, we have applied for SCO membership. This is in line with our policy of balance and equilibrium,» he told journalists.

Earlier, the country’s Foreign Ministry reported that Armenia had expressed its desire to join the organization.

«Sharing the fundamental principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — territorial integrity, non-use of force, and the inviolability of borders — the Republic of Armenia has expressed its desire to become a member of the SCO,» the statement reads.

On June 27, during an official visit to China, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev. The ministry noted that the parties discussed cooperation with the SCO and expressed mutual satisfaction with the ongoing active dialogue and the progress achieved under Armenia’s current partner status.

It was reported in the summer of 2024 that Armenia, along with Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka, had submitted applications to the SCO to obtain observer status.
link: https://24.kg/english/336499/
views: 127
Print
Related
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
Kyrgyzstan participates in 20th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kyrgyzstan proposes hosting SCO Digital Ministers' Meeting in 2026
Escalation in the Middle East: SCO member states issue statement
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia sign Memorandum on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
SCO may expand membership – discussions underway
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
Kubanychbek Bokontaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia
Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its participation in SCO
Kyrgyzstan welcomes Armenia and Azerbaijan's decision on peace treaty
Popular
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
17 July, Thursday
09:27
Number of labor migrants in EAEU increased in 2024 Number of labor migrants in EAEU increased in 2024
08:55
Officials report on real estate prices in different regions of Kyrgyzstan
08:44
Unauthorized structures in Bazar-Korgon’s water protection zone demolished
08:37
Number of road accidents decreases in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
08:26
Armenia applies to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
16 July, Wednesday
22:53
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted of treason
22:14
Kyrgyzstan and USA agree to develop inter-parliamentary cooperation
22:07
Kyrgyzstan among contenders to host U23 World Wrestling Championships
21:52
Kyrgyzstan to revise kok boru game rules
21:44
Director of capital's HPP appointed new Vice Mayor of Bishkek