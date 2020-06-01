Prime Minister of Armenia tests positive for coronavirus

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tested positive for coronavirus. He himself announced this during a live broadcast on Facebook, RBC reports.

In a video message that the head of government posted on the social media, Pashinyan said that although he did not have any symptoms of the disease, he still decided to take a coronavirus test. «It turned out that my test is positive,» he said.

Nikol Pashinyan added that his family members also got infected. He suggested that he might get the virus during the negotiations.

«A waiter who set up the glasses on the table did this without gloves. I made a remark to him and asked to replace the glass, but I assume that the waiter had done this before. After a while, COVID-19 was also confirmed in him,» the head of the Armenian government stated.

The Armenian Prime Minister noted that his body temperature is normal. According to him, he will continue to work from home, being in self-isolation.

According to the Ministry of Health of Armenia, as of the morning of May 31, at least 9,282 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the country. At the same time, 3,386 people have recovered, 131 have died.