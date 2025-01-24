12:52
USD 87.45
EUR 90.89
RUB 0.89
English

Armenia interested in Kyrgyzstan's significant economic growth

Armenia intends to study experience of the Kyrgyz Republic, which has shown significant economic growth over the past year. The Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint briefing with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev.

According to him, the potential of trade and economic ties between the two countries is only partially used, and it needs to be developed.

«In our bilateral relations, as in any bilateral relations, of course, economic relations and trade turnover play a significant role. Here we should admit that the potential for trade turnover is actually much greater than we currently see, and we have plans both to increase trade volumes and deepen economic ties, as well as to learn from each other, to use each other’s economic successes, which, of course, in the case of Kyrgyzstan over the past year have been very impressive. Armenia, of course, is ready to share its capabilities, including certain advancements in innovative technologies and the digital agenda,» the Foreign Minister said.

In his opinion, new logistics projects can play a significant role and significantly change the situation in terms of economic cooperation.

«Like the rest of the world, both Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are making new efforts to become part of large logistics networks. In this sense, our government project «Crossroads of the World», which I presented to my colleague, is very important, noteworthy and interesting,» Ararat Mirzoyan added.

Trade turnover between Armenia and the Kyrgyz Republic, which did not reach $1 million a few years ago, has grown significantly in recent years. In January-November 2023, it amounted to about $27.4 million, in 2024 — $13.7 million (the results of the year have not yet been summed up).

The trade primarily includes jewelry, pharmaceuticals, and brandy.
link: https://24.kg/english/317809/
views: 146
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia agree to enhance cooperation
Armenia’s government approves draft law on accession to EU
Armenia refuses to sign statements of Council of CIS Foreign Ministers
Armenia ready for peace agreement with Azerbaijan
Kremlin responds to Armenia's criticism of CSTO
Yerevan to host 3rd Eurasian Economic Forum
Armenia freezes its participation in CSTO at all levels
Eurasian Economic Forum to be held in capital of Armenia in late September
Armenia refuses to participate in CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Armenia to leave CSTO. Statement by Nikol Pashinyan
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
24 January, Friday
12:40
New head of Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC appointed New head of Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC appointed
12:17
Crime group member detained on Osh for sale of synthetic drugs
12:01
Kyrgyzstanis can resolve their legal status issue without leaving Russia
11:45
Armenia interested in Kyrgyzstan's significant economic growth
11:24
New mayor criticizes quality of newly constructed municipal market in Osh