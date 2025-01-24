Armenia interested in Kyrgyzstan's significant economic growth

Armenia intends to study experience of the Kyrgyz Republic, which has shown significant economic growth over the past year. The Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint briefing with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev.

According to him, the potential of trade and economic ties between the two countries is only partially used, and it needs to be developed.

«In our bilateral relations, as in any bilateral relations, of course, economic relations and trade turnover play a significant role. Here we should admit that the potential for trade turnover is actually much greater than we currently see, and we have plans both to increase trade volumes and deepen economic ties, as well as to learn from each other, to use each other’s economic successes, which, of course, in the case of Kyrgyzstan over the past year have been very impressive. Armenia, of course, is ready to share its capabilities, including certain advancements in innovative technologies and the digital agenda,» the Foreign Minister said.

In his opinion, new logistics projects can play a significant role and significantly change the situation in terms of economic cooperation.

«Like the rest of the world, both Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are making new efforts to become part of large logistics networks. In this sense, our government project «Crossroads of the World», which I presented to my colleague, is very important, noteworthy and interesting,» Ararat Mirzoyan added.

Trade turnover between Armenia and the Kyrgyz Republic, which did not reach $1 million a few years ago, has grown significantly in recent years. In January-November 2023, it amounted to about $27.4 million, in 2024 — $13.7 million (the results of the year have not yet been summed up).

The trade primarily includes jewelry, pharmaceuticals, and brandy.