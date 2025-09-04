18:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.95
RUB 1.08
English

Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of National Assembly of Armenia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who arrived in Bishkek on an official visit. The press service of the President reported.

The parties discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and strengthening of bilateral relations.

The head of state noted the importance of parliamentary dialogue for expanding cooperation, emphasizing the need to intensify the work of parliamentary friendship groups. According to him, this will not only develop parliamentary institutions, but also increase the effectiveness of supporting promising areas of partnership.

Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the exchange of legislative experience will contribute to strengthening comprehensive ties between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

Alen Simonyan, in turn, emphasized the constructive nature of relations between the two countries and noted that they are built on mutual respect and openness. He also pointed out the potential for interaction in the field of innovation, technology, cultural and humanitarian exchange.
link: https://24.kg/english/342266/
views: 86
Print
Related
Speaker of Parliament meets with Chairman of Armenian Parliament
Armenian PM not to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in KR
Armenia applies to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia sign Memorandum on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
Kubanychbek Bokontaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia
Kyrgyzstan welcomes Armenia and Azerbaijan's decision on peace treaty
Armenia interested in Kyrgyzstan's significant economic growth
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia agree to enhance cooperation
Armenia’s government approves draft law on accession to EU
Popular
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day
4 September, Thursday
17:58
Kyrgyzstan purchases embassy buildings and housing for diplomats abroad Kyrgyzstan purchases embassy buildings and housing for...
17:49
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of National Assembly of Armenia
17:45
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
17:35
Chinese citizens detained for illegal fishing on Orto-Tokoy reservoir
17:29
Speaker of Parliament meets with Chairman of Armenian Parliament