Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of National Assembly of Armenia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who arrived in Bishkek on an official visit. The press service of the President reported.

The parties discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and strengthening of bilateral relations.

The head of state noted the importance of parliamentary dialogue for expanding cooperation, emphasizing the need to intensify the work of parliamentary friendship groups. According to him, this will not only develop parliamentary institutions, but also increase the effectiveness of supporting promising areas of partnership.

Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the exchange of legislative experience will contribute to strengthening comprehensive ties between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

Alen Simonyan, in turn, emphasized the constructive nature of relations between the two countries and noted that they are built on mutual respect and openness. He also pointed out the potential for interaction in the field of innovation, technology, cultural and humanitarian exchange.