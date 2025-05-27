11:54
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia sign Memorandum on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) Nurlanbek Shakiev and Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan have signed a Memorandum on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation. The press service of the Zhogorku Kenesh reported.

The document includes initiatives aimed at strengthening the partnership between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

As part of the signing ceremony, a member of the Armenia’s National Assembly and head of the parliamentary friendship group for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, Alexey Sandykov, was presented with a Certificate of Honor of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

While presenting the certificate, Speaker Shakiev highlighted Sandykov’s significant contribution to enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

Then Alen Simonyan acquainted the Zhogorku Kenesh delegation with the work of the National Assembly of Armenia and conducted a tour of the halls where sessions and meetings are held.
