Kyrgyzstan welcomes Armenia and Azerbaijan's decision on peace treaty

The Kyrgyz Republic welcomes the statements by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on the completion of negotiations on the text of the draft peace agreement and the establishment of interstate relations between these countries. The Foreign Ministry reported.

«We express support for the efforts of the parties in reaching a peace agreement, which should become a historic milestone in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

Kyrgyzstan stands for establishing long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus and in this regard notes with great optimism the constructive nature of the process of normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia,» the Foreign Ministry’s statement reads.

Earlier it was reported that Armenia was ready to discuss the terms and place of signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed the agreement with Azerbaijan on the draft peace agreement. The readiness to start consultations on the terms and place of signing the document was declared. The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan was also notified about the agreement on the last controversial points of the treaty.

Recall, the authorities of the two republics could not agree on two points of the peace agreement out of 17 for several months — mutual withdrawal of legal claims and a commitment not to deploy third-party forces along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan follows the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended in 2023, when Azerbaijan fully regained control over the region.