11:21
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia agree to enhance cooperation

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev held talks in narrow and expanded formats with his counterpart, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

The parties considered the current state and prospects for further expansion of relations between the two states. They expressed their readiness to make joint efforts to strengthen political, trade and economic cooperation, noting the great potential and availability of a wide range of tools in this area.

Particular attention was paid to intensifying partnership within the framework of the Kyrgyz-Armenian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, the next meeting of which is planned to be held in the Kyrgyz Republic this year.

The Foreign Ministers expressed their readiness to continue interaction within the framework of integration associations, the UN and other international organizations, including mutual support on issues of promoting the candidacies of the two countries.

A cooperation program and a partnership agreement were signed between the Kazy Dikambaev Diplomatic Academy and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
