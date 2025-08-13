Armenian PM not to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in KR

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not travel to Kyrgyzstan for the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting scheduled for August 15 in Cholpon-Ata city, Armenia News reported.

According to the prime minister’s press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Nikol Pashinyan is on vacation from August 12 to August 15 inclusive.

As reported earlier, the Heads of Government are expected to approve the program for developing exchange trading in the common goods market within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), review the annual EEC report on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to curb violations of common competition rules in 2024, as well as hear updates on the formation of common EAEU markets for gas, oil, and petroleum products.

The Prime Ministers will also amend the action plan for implementing the main directions and stages of coordinated EAEU transport policy for 2024–2026, discuss the implementation of priority measures for the digitalization of cargo rail transport within the EAEU, and review activities under the «Digitalization of Transport Corridors» section of the plan for developing trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and China.

The EAEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.