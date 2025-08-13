18:17
USD 87.35
EUR 102.33
RUB 1.10
English

Armenian PM not to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in KR

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not travel to Kyrgyzstan for the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting scheduled for August 15 in Cholpon-Ata city, Armenia News reported.

According to the prime minister’s press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Nikol Pashinyan is on vacation from August 12 to August 15 inclusive.

As reported earlier, the Heads of Government are expected to approve the program for developing exchange trading in the common goods market within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), review the annual EEC report on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to curb violations of common competition rules in 2024, as well as hear updates on the formation of common EAEU markets for gas, oil, and petroleum products.

The Prime Ministers will also amend the action plan for implementing the main directions and stages of coordinated EAEU transport policy for 2024–2026, discuss the implementation of priority measures for the digitalization of cargo rail transport within the EAEU, and review activities under the «Digitalization of Transport Corridors» section of the plan for developing trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and China.

The EAEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.
link: https://24.kg/english/339508/
views: 116
Print
Related
EAEU to have common exchange market
Cholpon-Ata city to host meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Documents issued through Tunduk may be recognized in EAEU countries
EAEU countries triple direct investments in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in construction work
Fake certificates for goods, including from Kyrgyzstan, to be revoked in EAEU
Number of labor migrants in EAEU increased in 2024
Armenia applies to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans waste paper export outside EAEU
Sadyr Japarov participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
17:51
Bridge collapses in Naryn district: Truck falls into river Bridge collapses in Naryn district: Truck falls into ri...
17:34
Armenian PM not to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in KR
17:25
Kyrgyzstan’s team for World Wrestling Championships in Croatia announced
16:11
75 tons of dried fruits exported to USA from Kyrgyzstan in 2025
16:04
Gold medalist of World Chess Championship from Kyrgyzstan awarded 200,000 soms