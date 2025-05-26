19:05
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty

Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan a platform for signing a peace treaty. The Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu stated at a meeting in the capital of Armenia with his colleague Alen Simonyan. His words are quoted by the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to its information, Alen Simonyan touched upon the already completed draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan during the conversation, noting that the Armenian side is ready to sign it.

«In response, the Speaker of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide a platform for signing a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,» the statement says.

«We support efforts aimed at establishing sustainable peace and stability in the region. If necessary, Kyrgyzstan is ready to act as a mediator and provide a platform for signing a peace agreement,» the head of the Zhogorku Kenesh said.

The statement was made amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to finally resolve the conflict and normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan.

On March 13, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced that they had agreed on the last two controversial points of the peace agreement out of 17. Yerevan declared its readiness to discuss the place and timing of signing the document. The Azerbaijani side considers such discussions premature. Baku puts forward two more demands for the settlement of relations between the countries: the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, activities of which were suspended after 2022, and amendments to the Constitution of Armenia.
