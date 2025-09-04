Speaker of Parliament meets with Chairman of Armenian Parliament

Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu met with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. The press service of the Parliament reported.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of strengthening political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two states, and also spoke about the need to develop inter-parliamentary ties. The speaker emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in developing cooperation with Armenia.

«In recent years, our bilateral relations have been actively developing, the countries also closely interact on international platforms and within the framework of integration associations,» he said.

The speaker added that Kyrgyzstan supports the declaration on peaceful relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed on August 8 this year.

«I believe that this historic event will not only strengthen the friendship between the countries, but will also contribute to the stability and development of the South Caucasus and the region as a whole,» he noted.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu also focused on the topic of strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

«The Parliaments of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia play a special role in the state-political system and public life of the two republics. Therefore, strengthening cooperation between the Parliaments is of great importance for the development of relations between the two countries. We need to exchange experience in the legislative sphere and carry out joint work at the level of sectoral committees and parliamentary friendship groups,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said.

Noting that the development of cultural and humanitarian ties is also a priority area, he emphasized the need for active cooperation in the tourism industry. Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu invited Armenian athletes to take part in the VI World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan next year.

In turn, Alen Simonyan said that cooperation with Kyrgyzstan is of particular importance for Armenia. At the same time, he emphasized that the priority is the development of inter-parliamentary relations. In addition, he noted that the official visit of Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu to Armenia in May this year contributed to the expansion of parliamentary dialogue, mentioning the memorandum on inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Assembly of Armenia signed during the visit.

Alen Simonyan briefly spoke about the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan and shared his proposals for strengthening the partnership with Kyrgyzstan. In particular, the Armenian side noted their interest in resolving existing trade, economic and infrastructure issues in order to expand cooperation between the countries.

«I hope that my visit will not only deepen the inter-parliamentary dialogue, but will also serve as an impetus for the development of relations between other government bodies,» the Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia concluded.