18:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.95
RUB 1.08
English

Speaker of Parliament meets with Chairman of Armenian Parliament

Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu met with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. The press service of the Parliament reported.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of strengthening political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two states, and also spoke about the need to develop inter-parliamentary ties. The speaker emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in developing cooperation with Armenia.

«In recent years, our bilateral relations have been actively developing, the countries also closely interact on international platforms and within the framework of integration associations,» he said.

The speaker added that Kyrgyzstan supports the declaration on peaceful relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed on August 8 this year.

«I believe that this historic event will not only strengthen the friendship between the countries, but will also contribute to the stability and development of the South Caucasus and the region as a whole,» he noted.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu also focused on the topic of strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

«The Parliaments of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia play a special role in the state-political system and public life of the two republics. Therefore, strengthening cooperation between the Parliaments is of great importance for the development of relations between the two countries. We need to exchange experience in the legislative sphere and carry out joint work at the level of sectoral committees and parliamentary friendship groups,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said.

Noting that the development of cultural and humanitarian ties is also a priority area, he emphasized the need for active cooperation in the tourism industry. Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu invited Armenian athletes to take part in the VI World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan next year.

In turn, Alen Simonyan said that cooperation with Kyrgyzstan is of particular importance for Armenia. At the same time, he emphasized that the priority is the development of inter-parliamentary relations. In addition, he noted that the official visit of Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu to Armenia in May this year contributed to the expansion of parliamentary dialogue, mentioning the memorandum on inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Assembly of Armenia signed during the visit.

Alen Simonyan briefly spoke about the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan and shared his proposals for strengthening the partnership with Kyrgyzstan. In particular, the Armenian side noted their interest in resolving existing trade, economic and infrastructure issues in order to expand cooperation between the countries.

«I hope that my visit will not only deepen the inter-parliamentary dialogue, but will also serve as an impetus for the development of relations between other government bodies,» the Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/342260/
views: 121
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of National Assembly of Armenia
Korea allocates $8.4 million for digitalization of Parliament’s work in KR
Opening of Parliament session held
Autumn session of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to begin on September 3
Armenian PM not to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in KR
Armenia applies to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Fourth session of Parliament concludes, deputies go on summer recess
Kyrgyzstan to elect Parliament under revised system — President signs law
CEC registers Tabyldy Muratbekov as deputy of Parliament instead of Aizhigitov
MPs banned from foreign trips until summer recess in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day
4 September, Thursday
17:58
Kyrgyzstan purchases embassy buildings and housing for diplomats abroad Kyrgyzstan purchases embassy buildings and housing for...
17:49
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of National Assembly of Armenia
17:45
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
17:35
Chinese citizens detained for illegal fishing on Orto-Tokoy reservoir
17:29
Speaker of Parliament meets with Chairman of Armenian Parliament