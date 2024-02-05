Kyrgyzstanis to have opportunity to study for free at universities in Iran

A press conference was held for the media by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gholamhossein Yadegari, with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Bagheri, on the prospects for the development and strengthening of international relations.

«It is necessary to maximally use the potential that exists today in order to move Iran’s relations with Kyrgyzstan to a higher level,» the Ambassador of Iran Gholamhossein Yadegari said at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, special attention will be paid to issues of trade and economic cooperation, mutual support in the implementation of projects in various fields, such as transport, healthcare, education, logistics and tourism.

«Iran has been under severe sanctions in all spheres of life for forty-five years. But our people have overcome everything, we are ready and there are opportunities to cooperate in various directions. We can especially exchange experiences in the field of IT and medicine. We have also allocated places for students from Kyrgyzstan who can study at various universities in Iran,» the Ambassador said.

He also added that tourists from Kyrgyzstan can visit Iran and stay there without a visa for 15 days.