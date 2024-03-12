Bishkek to host exhibition of Iranian art

The Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev will host an exhibition of Iranian art from March 13 to March 16. The Culture Representative Office at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The exhibition will be held within the Days of Iranian Culture in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy.

Within four days, visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with almost all handwritings of Persian calligraphy (Kufi, Naskh, Suls, Nasta’liq, Shekasteh) and miniatures written in Safavid and Qajar styles.

«One of the leading modern masters of the Eṣfahān school of minakari (painted enamel) and kalamzani (thoreutics) will demonstrate works in Eslimi and Khatai techniques, and the works of a marquetry artist, created in the form of mosaics made from figured plates of mulberry veneer, acacia, jujube, poplar and other types of wood , different in color and texture, will be remembered by visitors for a long time,» the representative office said.

Ahmad Arab-Rahimi — wood carving, marquetry;

Hossein Sarjukiyan — metal chasing, enamel painting;

Ruholla Jahanbin — painting, miniature;

Saber Safai — calligraphy.

Master classes will also be held as part of the exhibition. Those interested in the basics of Iranian arts will be taught by:

The schedule of master classes will be posted on the official social media accounts of the Culture Representative Office at the Iranian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

The official opening of the event will take place on March 13 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.