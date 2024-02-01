11:45
Iran cancels visa regime for tourists from Kyrgyzstan from February 4

Iran will unilaterally cancel the visa regime with 28 countries, including Belarus, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Uzbekistan and Japan starting February 4. Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Alireza Bigdeli said to IRNA news agency.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified the relevant authorities about the decree approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on the abolition of visas for 28 countries.

«Citizens of these 28 countries who travel to Iran for tourism purposes do not need a visa from February 4,» Alireza Bigdeli said.
