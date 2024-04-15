12:24
Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic expresses its great concern over the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel. Statement of the ministry says.

It notes that the Kyrgyz Republic calls on the parties to refrain from further military actions that could destabilize the situation in the Middle East region.

«The Kyrgyz Republic reiterates its call on the parties to peacefully resolve the conflict in accordance with the generally recognized principles and norms of international law, primarily the UN Charter,» the statement says.

  • On the night of April 14, Iran attacked Israel with UAVs and cruise missiles. The Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted 99 percent of about 300 Iranian projectiles. Tehran considers the strike a success. Iran called the attacks a retaliation for Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 that killed seven high-ranking commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
  • In addition, Iran, through several Arab countries, warned the United States that if Washington intervenes in the conflict between Iran and Israel, American bases in the region will be attacked.
