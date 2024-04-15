Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic expresses its great concern over the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel. Statement of the ministry says.

It notes that the Kyrgyz Republic calls on the parties to refrain from further military actions that could destabilize the situation in the Middle East region.

«The Kyrgyz Republic reiterates its call on the parties to peacefully resolve the conflict in accordance with the generally recognized principles and norms of international law, primarily the UN Charter,» the statement says.