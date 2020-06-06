12:49
USD 74.23
EUR 84.12
RUB 1.08
English

Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzstan

At least 500 women who live in regions of Kyrgyzstan will be assisted in overcoming the effects of coronavirus. The UN reports.

Related news
Over 700 women provided with hygiene kits in Kyrgyzstan
According to the organization, the Government of Japan provided $ 270,000 for the project that will last one year.

«The main goal of the project is to improve access to livelihood opportunities, skills development and gender-responsive policies for rural women affected by COVID-19 crisis in Naryn, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions,» the statement says.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed that overall unpreparedness to crises in Kyrgyzstan is having devastating consequences for social and economic wellbeing and livelihoods of rural communities, especially women.

Movement restrictions could be the cause of disruption of production and processing of food during the agricultural season, posing severe risks to the incomes and livelihoods of farming women, who already face economic insecurity due to limited financial resources and climate change.

At least 500 women from poor and vulnerable households, including migrant women, women living with family members with disabilities, women with more than 5 children, ethnic minorities and rural women in vulnerable communities from the three regions are expected to benefit from the project.
link: https://24.kg/english/155103/
views: 102
Print
Related
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
Coronavirus confirmed in 11 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
At least 20 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
High risk of coronavirus infection observed in markets of Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 confirmed in six more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
Two women die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Brazil has third-highest coronavirus death rate in the world
At least 48 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
37 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,936 in total
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
28 more people get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,845 in total 28 more people get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,845 in total
6 June, Saturday
12:16
Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzstan Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzs...
11:46
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
11:30
Smuggling of large batch of tobacco products from Talas to Kazakhstan prevented
11:22
Entrepreneurs fined almost 2 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Coronavirus confirmed in 11 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan