Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzstan

At least 500 women who live in regions of Kyrgyzstan will be assisted in overcoming the effects of coronavirus. The UN reports.

According to the organization, the Government of Japan provided $ 270,000 for the project that will last one year.

«The main goal of the project is to improve access to livelihood opportunities, skills development and gender-responsive policies for rural women affected by COVID-19 crisis in Naryn, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions,» the statement says.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed that overall unpreparedness to crises in Kyrgyzstan is having devastating consequences for social and economic wellbeing and livelihoods of rural communities, especially women.

Movement restrictions could be the cause of disruption of production and processing of food during the agricultural season, posing severe risks to the incomes and livelihoods of farming women, who already face economic insecurity due to limited financial resources and climate change.

At least 500 women from poor and vulnerable households, including migrant women, women living with family members with disabilities, women with more than 5 children, ethnic minorities and rural women in vulnerable communities from the three regions are expected to benefit from the project.