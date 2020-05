The UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program will train rural agronomists in Kyrgyzstan. The UN reported.

Related news UN plans to revive carp fishing industry in Issyk-Kul region

According to the organization, consultations will be held for 1,110 farmers in 40 villages of Suzak, Nookat, Ak-Tala, Batken and Leilek districts, who are in a vulnerable situation due to COVID-19.

«Within the framework of the project, assistance is also planned in promoting rural farm products and crops among residents of large cities of Kyrgyzstan. Each family received local and hybrid varieties of more than 20 crops for sowing on their personal land plots and fields,» the organization noted.