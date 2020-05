At least 15 million eggs of carp have been received this year at the Tyup incubation workshop in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, impregnated roe is grown at the workshop and then it is distributed among farmers for stocking ponds and personal consumption.

«15 million eggs are almost five times more than they have produced during 2019. Such an indicator has not been registered since the Soviet times. The eggs will also be placed into Issyk-Kul lake in order to restore carp fishing,» the organization said.