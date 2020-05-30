Laboratory data management system developed in Kyrgyzstan

A laboratory data management information system has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Communications Committee reported.

According to it, the system will form a single database of analyzes and the history of patient analyzes, attach biomaterial to the patient and personify the patient through Tunduk system that will ensure the reliability of the generated laboratory database.

«The system will also manage the process of transfer of referrals for laboratory tests to the laboratories and provide the ability to automatically provide relevant data to other information systems through which the COVID-19 epidemic is controlled and its consequences are eliminated,» the committee said.

Currently, ten state laboratories are entering data of previously conducted tests. Specialists have taken all the necessary technical measures to protect personal information that will be contained in the system.